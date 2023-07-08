Scholarships: July 8, 2023

July 08, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

JM Sethia Merit Scholarship Scheme

JM Sethia Charitable Trust aims to help needy and meritorious students pursue their education.

Eligibility: Open to students who are in school (Classes 9-12) or pursuing Graduation, PG, or professional courses. Applicants must fulfil the academic requirements for the respective class/course.

Rewards: Up to ₹ 1,000 per month

ADVERTISEMENT

Application mode: Offline applications to JM Sethia Charitable Trust 133, Biplabi Rash Behari Basu Road, 3rd Floor, Room No. 15, Kolkata - 700 001 OR Gandhi House, 5th Floor, 16, Ganesh Chandra Avenue, Kolkata - 700 013, E-mail: jms_trust@yahoo.co.in

Deadline: July 31

www.b4s.in/edge/JMSM5

Technology Translation Award (SERB-TETRA)

An opportunity offered by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) for catalysing technology translation in an academic setting.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens who hold a Ph.D. in Science, Maths, Engineering or M.D./ M.S./ M.D.S./ M.V.Sc. at the time of application. They must hold a regular academic/research position in a recognised academic institution or national laboratory or in any other recognised R&D institution in India with at least three years of service remaining.

Rewards: Up to to ₹ 15 lakh per year

Application mode: Online applications only

Deadline: August 10

www.b4s.in/edge/TTA9

MANAGE Internship Programme

An initiative of the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Hyderabad.

Eligibility: Open to candidates who hold a PG degree or Ph.D. in Agricultural Extension/ Agriculture Marketing/ Home Science Extension/ Agri-Business Management/ Agricultural Economics/ Animal Husbandry Extension/ Fisheries Extension/ Forestry/ Food Technology/ Agriculture Engineering/ Mass Communication and Journalism/ Information Technology/ Food Processing with 80% marks and good academic background.

Rewards: Up to ₹35,000 per month.

Application mode: Round the year

Deadline: Online applications only

www.b4s.in/edge/MEP2

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.