Scholarships: July 6, 2024

The Glasgow MBA Scholarship

An initiative from the University of Glasgow.

Eligibility: Open to citizens of India who hold an unconditional offer for the September 2024 MBA programme intake or a conditional offer contingent only on their IELTS score; and have had a successful MBA interview and demonstrated a strong academic record (first-class honours).

Reward: € 18,750 one time

Application: Online

Deadline: July 26

www.b4s.in/edge/UGAS4

Kent Future Student Scholarship for Indian Students

An initiative from the University of Kent

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals with a valid passport who have applied for a full-time UG or PG course for September 2024 intake and have paid their tuition fee by June 30 or July 31. They should not be receiving the GREAT Scholarship or the India Women in Leadership Scholarship;

Reward: Discount in tuition fee up to £5,000

Application: Online

Deadline: July 31

www.b4s.in/edge/IFSL2

India Fellow Social Leadership Programme

An 18-month leadership programme to help participants develop their skills

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens between 20 and 30 years who are graduates in any discipline or will graduate before start of the fellowship. Applicants must be ready to commit 18 months to the fellowship and to serve in any part of the country.

Reward: Up to ₹22,000 monthly and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: August 15

www.b4s.in/edge/IFSL2

Courtesy: Buddy4study.com

