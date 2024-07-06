Scholarships: July 6, 2024

The Glasgow MBA Scholarship
An initiative from the University of Glasgow.
Eligibility: Open to citizens of India who hold an unconditional offer for the September 2024 MBA programme intake or a conditional offer contingent only on their IELTS score; and have had a successful MBA interview and demonstrated a strong academic record (first-class honours).
Reward: € 18,750 one time
Application: Online
Deadline: July 26
Kent Future Student Scholarship for Indian Students
An initiative from the University of Kent
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals with a valid passport who have applied for a full-time UG or PG course for September 2024 intake and have paid their tuition fee by June 30 or July 31. They should not be receiving the GREAT Scholarship or the India Women in Leadership Scholarship;
Reward: Discount in tuition fee up to £5,000
Application: Online
Deadline: July 31
India Fellow Social Leadership Programme
An 18-month leadership programme to help participants develop their skills
Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens between 20 and 30 years who are graduates in any discipline or will graduate before start of the fellowship. Applicants must be ready to commit 18 months to the fellowship and to serve in any part of the country.
Reward: Up to ₹22,000 monthly and other benefits
Application: Online
Deadline: August 15
