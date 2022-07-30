Scholarships: July 30, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Programme for Sportspersons

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. aims to support young sportspersons with financial assistance for training, medical and other expenses.

Eligibility: Indian sportspersons who have been part of in district-, state- or national-level teams in their respective sport and are ranked within 500 (national), 100 (state), or 10 (district). Total family income should be less than ₹5 lakh per annum.

Prizes and rewards: ₹75,000 per year for three years to manage fitness, healthcare, training, and administrative expenses

Application: Online

Deadline: August 31

b4s.in/EDGE/CSP2

Unnati - Towards a Better Future Scholarship

CNH Industrial aims to support underprivileged students.

Eligibility: Open to residents of Noida, Delhi, and Gurugram only. Students must be studying in Classes 8, 9 or 10 or in the first year of an ITI/Diploma program. Annual family income must not be more than ₹5 lakh from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: For Classes 8 to 10: ₹12,000 for three years; For Diploma/ITI students: ₹18,000 for two years.

Application: Online

Deadline: August 31

b4s.in/EDGE/UTBF2IET

LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship

LIC HFL aims to support students from low-income and crisis-ridden families continue their education.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students currently studying in Class 11 and in the first year of graduation and postgraduation programmes. Applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in their previous qualifying exam. Annual family income must not be more than ₹3,60,000 from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹20,000

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

b4s.in/EDGE/LHVT3

Courtesy: buddy4study.com