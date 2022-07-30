Education

Scholarships: July 30, 2022

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Programme for Sportspersons

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. aims to support young sportspersons with financial assistance for training, medical and other expenses.

Eligibility: Indian sportspersons who have been part of in district-, state- or national-level teams in their respective sport and are ranked within 500 (national), 100 (state), or 10 (district). Total family income should be less than ₹5 lakh per annum.

Prizes and rewards: ₹75,000 per year for three years to manage fitness, healthcare, training, and administrative expenses

Application: Online

Deadline: August 31

b4s.in/EDGE/CSP2

Unnati - Towards a Better Future Scholarship

CNH Industrial aims to support underprivileged students.

Eligibility: Open to residents of Noida, Delhi, and Gurugram only. Students must be studying in Classes 8, 9 or 10 or in the first year of an ITI/Diploma program. Annual family income must not be more than ₹5 lakh from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: For Classes 8 to 10: ₹12,000 for three years; For Diploma/ITI students: ₹18,000 for two years.

Application: Online

Deadline: August 31

b4s.in/EDGE/UTBF2IET

LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship

LIC HFL aims to support students from low-income and crisis-ridden families continue their education.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students currently studying in Class 11 and in the first year of graduation and postgraduation programmes. Applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in their previous qualifying exam. Annual family income must not be more than ₹3,60,000 from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹20,000

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

b4s.in/EDGE/LHVT3

Courtesy: buddy4study.com


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Education Plus
education
universities and colleges
university
higher education
students
careers
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2022 2:41:04 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/education/scholarships-july-30-2022/article65681053.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY