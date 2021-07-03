Scholarships: July 3, 2021
DRDO-ITR Chandipur Junior Research Fellowship
Eligibility: Open to candidates below 28 years who hold a B.E./B.Tech. degree with first division and valid GATE score or an M.E./M.Tech. degree with first division both at the graduate and postgraduate levels.
Prizes/ rewards: ₹31,000 per month plus HRA and medical facilities as per rules
Application: Email
Deadline: July 09
b4s.in/edge/DRR2
National Scholarship Scheme (SAMADHAN) - II HRDM
Eligibility: Open to candidates between 16 and 40 years who have completed any one or more than one education level: Class 10, Class 12, graduation, postgraduation, or diploma.
Prizes/ rewards: Variable
Application: Online
Deadline: July 15
b4s.in/edge/SHR7
HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECS Scholarship
HDFC Bank supports meritorious students from underprivileged sections of society. The scholarship will be given on the basis of merit cum means or family/personal crisis.
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals between Class 6 and Class 12 or at the Diploma, Undergraduate or Postgraduate (including professional and non-professional courses) levels. For merit-cum-means based scholarship, the students must have passed their previous qualifying examination with at least 55% marks and their annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹2.5 lakh. For a need-based scholarship, the students must be facing a personal or family crisis that has occurred during the past three years, due to which they are at risk of dropping out.
Prizes/ rewards: Upto ₹75,000
Application: Online
Deadline: July 31
b4s.in/edge/HEC9
Courtesy: buddy4study.com