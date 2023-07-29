HamberMenu
Scholarships: July 29, 2023

Information on financial aid for students

July 29, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST

Virchow Scholarship Programme

Aims to provide financial support to meritorious and underprivileged girl students to support their higher education.

Eligibility: Girl students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who have passed Class 10 or 12 and are currently studying in Class 11 or first-year of graduation (any stream) from government schools/colleges. Annual family income must be less than ₹ 6 lakhs from all sources.

Rewards: Up to ₹ 15,000 per year

Application: Online

Deadline: August 31

www.b4s.in/edge/VISC3

Legrand Empowering Scholarship Programme

Legrand aims to support meritorious girl students in pursuing higher edcuation.

Eligibility: Open to girl students who have got admission in B.Tech/ BE/ B.Arch./ BBA/ B.Com/ B.Sc. (Math and Science) courses in India and passed Class 12 board exam 12 in 2023 with minimum 70% and above marks in Class 10 and 12. Annual family income from all sources must be less than ₹5 lakhs. reference will be given to special category students (differently abled, transgender, those with single parent or who have lost their parents due to COVID-19).

Rewards: 60% course fees up to ₹60,000 per year based on academic performance. Special category students will be awarded 80% fees up to ₹1,00,000 a year based on academic performance.

Application: Online

Deadline: August 31

www.b4s.in/edge/LFLS7

Kotak Kanya Scholarship

Kotak Education Foundation aims to support meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of society to pursue professional graduation courses. 

Eligibility: Girl students who have secured admission to the first year of professional courses (Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, Integrated LLB and so on) from NAAC/ NIRF-accredited institutes. Applicants must have scored more than 85% marks in the Class 12 board exams. Annual family income must be ₹6 lakhs or less from all sources.

Rewards: ₹ 1.5 lakh per year. Renewal will be at the discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation.

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

www.b4s.in/edge/KKGS2

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

