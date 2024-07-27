Scholarships: July 27, 2024

Panasonic Ratti Chhatr Scholarship

An initiative from Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND).

Eligibility: Open to Indian students who have cleared the entrance for admission into B.E. or B.Tech. courses at any of the IITs in 2024-25 and have scored more than 75% marks in Class 12. Annual family income must not be more than ₹8 lakhs.

Reward: ₹70,250 a year for four years

Application: Online

Deadline: August 15

www.b4s.in/edge/RCSP56

NSP National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme

An initiative of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students enrolled in Class 9 at a government, government-aided, or local body school who have secured at least 60% or equivalent in Class 8. Annual family income must be less than ₹3.5 lakhs.

Rewards: ₹12,000 per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: August 31

www.b4s.in/edge/NITE21

R.D. Sethna Education Loan

An initiative of the R D Sethna Scholarship Fund.

Eligibility: Open for Indian citizens who have completed school and have secured admission to a recognised institute for higher studies

Reward: Loan at 2% interest per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: August 31

www.b4s.in/edge/RDSS4

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

