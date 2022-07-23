Scholarships: July 23, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

Atul Maheshwari Chhatravritti

This is an opportunity by Amar Ujala Foundation for students pursuing their education from government institutions.

Eligibility: Open to students from Classes 9 to 12 who have secured more than 60% marks in their last annual exams and an annual family income of less than ₹1.5 lakh

Rewards: Up to ₹50,000

Application: Online

Deadline: August 31

b4s.in/edge/AMC9

GEV Memorial Merit Scholarship for Law Students

GEV Scholarship Fund Trust aims to provide financial support to meritorious law students and help them pursue their education at premier Indian institutes.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals only. They must be already enrolled in any year of an LLB/LLM degree course at a recognised law institute in India or applying for CLAT, LSAT-India, AILET. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 60% in Class 10 and 12 board exams. They must have an annual family income of not more than ₹10 lakh from all sources. They must also be willing to sign-up for the scholarship fund’s annual mentorship programmes.

Rewards: ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh per year

Application: Online

Deadline: July 31

b4s.in/edge/GMM4

Courtesy: buddy4study.com