Scholarships: July 23, 2022
Information on financial aid for students
Atul Maheshwari Chhatravritti
This is an opportunity by Amar Ujala Foundation for students pursuing their education from government institutions.
Eligibility: Open to students from Classes 9 to 12 who have secured more than 60% marks in their last annual exams and an annual family income of less than ₹1.5 lakh
Rewards: Up to ₹50,000
Application: Online
Deadline: August 31
GEV Memorial Merit Scholarship for Law Students
GEV Scholarship Fund Trust aims to provide financial support to meritorious law students and help them pursue their education at premier Indian institutes.
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals only. They must be already enrolled in any year of an LLB/LLM degree course at a recognised law institute in India or applying for CLAT, LSAT-India, AILET. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 60% in Class 10 and 12 board exams. They must have an annual family income of not more than ₹10 lakh from all sources. They must also be willing to sign-up for the scholarship fund’s annual mentorship programmes.
Rewards: ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh per year
Application: Online
Deadline: July 31
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.