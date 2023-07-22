Scholarships: July 22, 2023

July 22, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECSS Programme

HDFC Bank supports meritorious and needy students belonging to underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals studying in school or doing a diploma at ITIs or Polytechnic institutions or a UG or PG (including general and professional) degree. Marks in the previous qualifying exam should be at least 55% marks. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹2.5 lakhs. Preference will be given to those who are facing personal or family crises that occurred during the past three years due to which they are unable to continue bearing the cost of education and are at the risk of dropping out.

Rewards: ₹75,000

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

www.b4s.in/edge/HDFC44

Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarship for Women Engineering Students

Rolls-Royce India aims to support deserving students who demonstrate academic excellence and financial need.

Eligibility: Girl students across India currently in the first, second or third year of an engineering degree programme at an AICTE-recognised institution and have scored more than 60% in their Class 10 and 12 board exams. Annual family income must not exceed ₹4 lakhs per annum. Preference will be given to those with physical disabilities, single parents, and orphans.

Rewards: ₹35,000 and mentorship sessions, webinars/workshops from industry experts

Application: Online

Deadline: August 31

www.b4s.in/edge/UNS5

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme for Sportsperson and Individuals

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. aims to provide foundational support to individuals who are deserving and meritorious but may lack the resources to pursue their dreams.

Eligibility: For individuals helping others, applicants must be graduates and involved in activities such as teaching a group of underprivileged children or providing sports training. For sportspersons, applicants must be between nine and 20 years and have represented the state/ country at the state/ national/ international level in the last two/ three years. They must be ranked within 500 nationally/ within 100 at the state level. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs per annum.

Rewards: ₹75,000 per year for up to three years

Application: Online

Deadline: August 30

www.b4s.in/edge/KSSI2

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

