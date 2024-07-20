ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarships: July 20, 2024

Published - July 20, 2024 04:29 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students

GyanDhan Scholarship

An initiative from student finance platform GyanDhan.

Eligibility: Open to Indian residents who have a graduate degree from a recognised Indian institution and aiming to pursue a two-year postgraduate course in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, and Germany.

Reward: ₹1 lakh (one time).

Application: Online

Deadline: August 31

www.b4s.in/edge/GDSA1

Your-Space (YS) Scholarships for UG Students

An initiative from student residence platform Your Space.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens pursuing an undergraduate degree at a recognised Indian institution and have have secured 70% or above in Classes 10 and 12. Annual family income should be less than ₹2 lakhs.

Reward: Financial assistance

Application: Online

Deadline: August 31

www.b4s.in/edge/YSSC2

Voluntary Internship Scheme for Law Students

An initiative by the Institute of Legislative Drafting and Research (ILDR).

Eligibility: Open to candidates in the fourth- or fifth-year of the five-year Integrated Bachelor’s degree in Law or in the final year of the three-year Bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognised institution.

Reward: Certificate

Application: Post to Branch Officer, ILDR, 416 ‘D’ Wing, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi-110 001

Deadline: Round the Year

www.b4s.in/edge/VSL8

Courtesy: Buddy4study.com

