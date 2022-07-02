Scholarships: July 2, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

Information on financial aid for students

Tata Trusts Means Grant for College

An initiative of Tata Trusts in association with Aatman Academy for Research and Training

Eligibility: Open to Indian students from Class 11 to Graduation (except Engineering) and have enrolled in a college located within Mumbai/Mumbai suburban areas. The candidates must have applied for the academic year 2022-2023 and secured at least a pass in their previous exam.

Rewards: Variable awards

Application: Email

Deadline: January 31, 2023

b4s.in/edge/TMG7

INSA Medal for Young Scientists

An initiative by the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) to recognise young scientists for their extraordinary promise, creativity and notable research contributions in Science and Technology.

Eligibility: Open to Indian young scientists below 40 years as of December 31 of the year preceding the year of the award.

Rewards: A medal, certificate and honorarium of ₹1 lakh

Application: Email

Deadline: December 15

b4s.in/edge/NYC2

Courtesy: buddy4study.com