Scholarships: July 2, 2022
Information on financial aid for students
Tata Trusts Means Grant for College
An initiative of Tata Trusts in association with Aatman Academy for Research and Training
Eligibility: Open to Indian students from Class 11 to Graduation (except Engineering) and have enrolled in a college located within Mumbai/Mumbai suburban areas. The candidates must have applied for the academic year 2022-2023 and secured at least a pass in their previous exam.
Rewards: Variable awards
Application: Email
Deadline: January 31, 2023
INSA Medal for Young Scientists
An initiative by the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) to recognise young scientists for their extraordinary promise, creativity and notable research contributions in Science and Technology.
Eligibility: Open to Indian young scientists below 40 years as of December 31 of the year preceding the year of the award.
Rewards: A medal, certificate and honorarium of ₹1 lakh
Application: Email
Deadline: December 15
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.