Scholarships: July 16, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

IET India Scholarship Awards

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) rewards undergraduate Engineering students for their creativity, innovation, leadership and excellence. The scholarship aims to recognise and nurture future engineering leaders of India.

Eligibility: Open to students studying in the first, second, third, and fourth year of a full-time regular undergraduate Engineering programme (in any field) at an AICTE/UGC-approved institution. Also open to lateral entry students who join the B.Tech programme in the second year. They must have cleared all regular credit courses in a single attempt. Applicants must have scored at least 60% in aggregate or equivalent CGPA of at least 6.5 on a 10-point scale in the semesters cleared so far.

Rewards: Scholarships worth ₹10 lakh

Application: Online

Deadline: August 01

b4s.in/edge/IET2

LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship

LIC HFL aims to support students from low-income and crisis-ridden families and help them continue their education.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students who are currently studying in Class 11 or first year of graduation or post-graduation programmes. Applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in their previous qualifying examination. Annual family income must not be more than ₹3,60,000 from all sources.

Rewards: Up to ₹20,000

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

b4s.in/edge/LHVT3

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

An initiative by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India to award Indian children below 18 years of age for their merit in innovation, scholastic, sports, arts, culture, social service, music or any other fields.

Eligibility: Open to Indian children who are below 18 years of age, as of August 31 of the respective year.

Rewards: Variable awards

Deadline: August 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/PRP7

Courtesy: buddy4study.com