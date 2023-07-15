Scholarships: July 15, 2023

IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship
A need-based scholarship programme to support meritorious students who are unable to pursue higher studies due to financial constraints.
Eligibility Indian students who are in the first year of a two-year full-time MBA programme for the class of 2023, at selected educational institutions. Annual family income should be less than or equal to ₹6 lakhs. Candidates should not be older than 35 years on the date of application, and must have a valid mobile number linked to their Aadhaar card.
Rewards: ₹ 2 lakhs for two years
Application mode: Online
Deadline: July 31
Kotak Junior Scholarship
An initiative under the CSR initiative on Education and Livelihood by the Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation aims to support students complete school.
Eligibility: Applicants must have secured above 85% marks in the Class 10 board exam (SSC/CBSE/ICSE) in 2023 and secured admission in Class 11 at junior colleges/schools in Mumbai Metropolitan Region for the current academic year. Annual family income must be ₹3,20,000 or less.
Rewards: ₹3,000 per month.
Application mode: Online
Deadline: July 31
Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship
An initiative of Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, to support students pursuing finance-related courses.
Eligibility: Students who are Indian nationals and in the first year of BBA, BFIA, B.Com. (H.E.), BMS, IPM, B.A. (Economics), BBS, BBI, BAF, and B.Sc. (Statistics) or any other finance-related degree course and have secured minimum 80% marks in Classes 10 and 12. Annual family income should be less than ₹4 lakhs.
Rewards: SUp to ₹ 5,00,000 per year for three years.
Application mode: Online
Deadline: September 15
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
