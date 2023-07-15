HamberMenu
Scholarships: July 15, 2023

Information on financial aid for students

July 15, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST

IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship

A need-based scholarship programme to support meritorious students who are unable to pursue higher studies due to financial constraints. 

Eligibility Indian students who are in the first year of a two-year full-time MBA programme for the class of 2023, at selected educational institutions. Annual family income should be less than or equal to ₹6 lakhs. Candidates should not be older than 35 years on the date of application, and must have a valid mobile number linked to their Aadhaar card.

Rewards: ₹ 2 lakhs for two years

Application mode: Online

Deadline: July 31

www.b4s.in/edge/IFBMS4

Kotak Junior Scholarship

An initiative under the CSR initiative on Education and Livelihood by the Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation aims to support students complete school.

Eligibility: Applicants must have secured above 85% marks in the Class 10 board exam (SSC/CBSE/ICSE) in 2023 and secured admission in Class 11 at junior colleges/schools in Mumbai Metropolitan Region for the current academic year. Annual family income must be ₹3,20,000 or less.

Rewards: ₹3,000 per month.

Application mode: Online

Deadline: July 31

www.b4s.in/edge/KJSP1

Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship

An initiative of Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, to support students pursuing finance-related courses.

Eligibility: Students who are Indian nationals and in the first year of BBA, BFIA, B.Com. (H.E.), BMS, IPM, B.A. (Economics), BBS, BBI, BAF, and B.Sc. (Statistics) or any other finance-related degree course and have secured minimum 80% marks in Classes 10 and 12. Annual family income should be less than ₹4 lakhs.

Rewards: SUp to ₹ 5,00,000 per year for three years.

Application mode: Online

Deadline: September 15

www.b4s.in/edge/RMKSP1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

