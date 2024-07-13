ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarships: July 13, 2024

Published - July 13, 2024 09:30 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students

IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship

ADVERTISEMENT

A need-based programme run by IDFC FIRST Bank. 

Eligibility: Indian students enrolled in the first year of a two-year full-time MBA programme in 2024 at select educational institutions. Annual family income should be less than or equal to ₹ 6 lakhs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reward: ₹2 lakhs for two years

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Application: Online

Deadline: July 31

ADVERTISEMENT

www.b4s.in/edge/IFBMS5

Vidyadhan Maharashtra Class 11 and 12 Scholarship

An initiative of the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility: Open to students domiciled in Maharashtra who have completed the Class 10 board exam in 2024 from a recognised school in Maharashtra and have scored at least 85%. Annual family income should be less than ₹2 lakhs.

Reward: ₹10,000 per annum

Application: Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline: July 31

www.b4s.in/edge/VGPM4

Manchester Humanities International Excellence Scholarship

An opportunity from the University of Manchester, the U.K.

Eligibility: Open to students from India who have accepted an admission offer for a full-time PG course and fulfil the specified academic criteria.

Reward: Discount of up to £5,000 on tuition fee.

Application: Online

Deadline: Round the year

www.b4s.in/edge/MIES1

Courtesy: Buddy4study.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US