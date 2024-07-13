Scholarships: July 13, 2024

IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship
A need-based programme run by IDFC FIRST Bank.
Eligibility: Indian students enrolled in the first year of a two-year full-time MBA programme in 2024 at select educational institutions. Annual family income should be less than or equal to ₹ 6 lakhs.
Reward: ₹2 lakhs for two years
Application: Online
Deadline: July 31
Vidyadhan Maharashtra Class 11 and 12 Scholarship
An initiative of the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation
Eligibility: Open to students domiciled in Maharashtra who have completed the Class 10 board exam in 2024 from a recognised school in Maharashtra and have scored at least 85%. Annual family income should be less than ₹2 lakhs.
Reward: ₹10,000 per annum
Application: Online
Deadline: July 31
Manchester Humanities International Excellence Scholarship
An opportunity from the University of Manchester, the U.K.
Eligibility: Open to students from India who have accepted an admission offer for a full-time PG course and fulfil the specified academic criteria.
Reward: Discount of up to £5,000 on tuition fee.
Application: Online
Deadline: Round the year
Courtesy: Buddy4study.com