Scholarships: July 13, 2024

Information on financial aid for students

Published - July 13, 2024 09:30 pm IST

IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship

A need-based programme run by IDFC FIRST Bank. 

Eligibility: Indian students enrolled in the first year of a two-year full-time MBA programme in 2024 at select educational institutions. Annual family income should be less than or equal to ₹ 6 lakhs.

Reward: ₹2 lakhs for two years

Application: Online

Deadline: July 31

www.b4s.in/edge/IFBMS5

Vidyadhan Maharashtra Class 11 and 12 Scholarship

An initiative of the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation

Eligibility: Open to students domiciled in Maharashtra who have completed the Class 10 board exam in 2024 from a recognised school in Maharashtra and have scored at least 85%. Annual family income should be less than ₹2 lakhs.

Reward: ₹10,000 per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: July 31

www.b4s.in/edge/VGPM4

Manchester Humanities International Excellence Scholarship

An opportunity from the University of Manchester, the U.K.

Eligibility: Open to students from India who have accepted an admission offer for a full-time PG course and fulfil the specified academic criteria.

Reward: Discount of up to £5,000 on tuition fee.

Application: Online

Deadline: Round the year

www.b4s.in/edge/MIES1

Courtesy: Buddy4study.com

Related Topics

The Hindu Education Plus / higher education / careers / university / universities and colleges / students

