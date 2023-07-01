Scholarships: July 1, 2023

July 01, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

National Disaster Management Authority Internship Scheme

An opportunity by the National Disaster Management Authority, Government of India.

Eligibility: Those enrolled in a PG programme in Disaster Management or equivalent programme such as Development Studies/ Economics/ Humanities/ Sciences/ Management/ Engineering/ Health Studies, and so on. Applicants must have recently graduated in the concerned subject

Rewards: ₹ 12,000

ADVERTISEMENT

Application mode: Online

Deadline: Round the year

www.b4s.in/edge/NDMS3

Anjum Chopra Sports Scholarship

An opportunity Offered by PUSH Sports* to 10 athletes annually.

Eligibility: Open for Indian women cricketers between the age of 14 and 25 years, who are playing for state teams.

Rewards: ₹ 1 lakh per annum and other benefits

Application mode: Online

Deadline: Round the year

www.b4s.in/edge/ACSO8

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme for Sportsperson and Individuals

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. offers scholarships and foundational support to deserving and meritorious individuals.

Eligibility: For individuals helping others, applicants must be graduates involved in activities such as teaching a group of underprivileged children or providing sports training. For sportspersons, applicants must be between nine and 20 years; have represented the state/ country at the state/ national/ international level in the last two/ three years; be ranked within 500 (national) and within 100 (state). Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs per annum.

Prizes and rewards: ₹75,000 per year for up to three years

Application mode: Online

Deadline: June 30

www.b4s.in/edge/KSSI2

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.