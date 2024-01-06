Scholarships: January 6, 2024

Anjum Chopra Sports Scholarship
An opportunity offered by PUSH Sports
Eligibility: Open to Indian women cricketers between 14 and 25 years, who play for state teams.
Rewards: ₹1 lakh per annum and other benefits
Application: Online
Deadline: Round the year
Inlaks Fellowship for Social Engagement
An opportunity offered by the Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation to to explore alternatives and contribute to social change.
Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens who are graduates born on or after January 1, 1994.
Rewards: Up to ₹45,000 per month
Application: Online
Deadline: January 15
TSDPL Silver Jubilee Scholarship Programme
Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited’s scholarship (TSDPL) aims to support meritorious students from low-income families continue their education.
Eligibility: Open for students from Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Pantnagar, Faridabad, Pune, Chennai, Tada, and Kolkata who are pursuing diploma, graduation or postgraduation courses in fields such as Nursing, medicine, dentistry or paramedical or ITI/diploma courses such as fitter, electrician or welder from government-recognised institutes and have scored at least 60% in Class 10 and 12;. Annual family income must not be more than ₹5 lakhs from all sources.
Rewards: ₹1 lakh for one year
Application: Online
Deadline: January 21
