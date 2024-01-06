Scholarships: January 6, 2024

January 06, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

Anjum Chopra Sports Scholarship

An opportunity offered by PUSH Sports

Eligibility: Open to Indian women cricketers between 14 and 25 years, who play for state teams.

Rewards: ₹1 lakh per annum and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: Round the year

www.b4s.in/edge/ACSO8

Inlaks Fellowship for Social Engagement

An opportunity offered by the Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation to to explore alternatives and contribute to social change.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens who are graduates born on or after January 1, 1994.

Rewards: Up to ₹45,000 per month

Application: Online

Deadline: January 15

www.b4s.in/edge/SEF1

TSDPL Silver Jubilee Scholarship Programme

Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited’s scholarship (TSDPL) aims to support meritorious students from low-income families continue their education.

Eligibility: Open for students from Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Pantnagar, Faridabad, Pune, Chennai, Tada, and Kolkata who are pursuing diploma, graduation or postgraduation courses in fields such as Nursing, medicine, dentistry or paramedical or ITI/diploma courses such as fitter, electrician or welder from government-recognised institutes and have scored at least 60% in Class 10 and 12;. Annual family income must not be more than ₹5 lakhs from all sources.

Rewards: ₹1 lakh for one year

Application: Online

Deadline: January 21

www.b4s.in/edge/TSDPL2

Courtesy: buddy4study.com