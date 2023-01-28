Scholarships January 28, 2023

Technip Energies India Scholarship Programme
Technip Energies India aims to support meritorious girl students who are pursuing Engineering courses.
Eligibility: Open to female students from Delhi NCR (Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad), Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra, currently enrolled in the first year of B.E./B.Tech. (Chemical, Electrical, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering) courses. Applicants must have scored 70% or more marks in Class 12 and annual family income must not be more than ₹4 lakhs from all sources.
Rewards: ₹30,000
Application: Online
Deadline: January 31
Credit Suisse Scholarship for MBA and MA (Economics) Students
Buddy4Study aims to help qualified candidates bridge the gap between the cost of the programme fees and their ability to pay the fee.
Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled in MBA/MA (Economics) programmes at one of the designated institutions and have graduated with at least 60% marks or above. Family income should be less than or equal to ₹5 lakhs per annum (subject to verification by Buddy4Study)
Rewards: Up to 80% of total fees or a fixed sum of up to ₹2 lakh whichever is less
Application: Online
Deadline: January 31
DBS Scholarship Programme
DBS Bank aims to support children of police personnel.
Eligibility: Open to children of police personnel (sub-inspector and ranks below) residing in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, or Puducherry. Applicants must be currently enrolled in Class 9 or 10.
Rewards: ₹20,000 per year (for up to three years)
Application: Online
Deadline: February 5
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
