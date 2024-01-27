Scholarships: January 27, 2024

January 27, 2024 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST

Disha Scholarship Programme

An initiative of Birlasoft to offer financial assistance to individuals, facilitating their educational pursuits.

Eligibility: Only female students, within 17 to 29 years, can apply. They must be domiciled in Delhi NCR or Pune, enrolled in the first year of General/Professional UG courses at premier NIRF institutions or accredited universities and colleges across India. Candidates must have 75% in aggregate or an equivalent CGPA in the class 12 board exam, in the previous academic year from Delhi NCR and Pune, Maharashtra. Applicants’ annual family income rom all sources must not exceed ₹5 lakh.

Rewards: Up to ₹ 25,000 annually

Application: Online

Deadline: February 5

www.b4s.in/edge/SSPSP1

Post-Matric Scholarship for OBC Students, Delhi

A centrally-sponsored scholarship offered by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, and managed by the Department of Welfare of SC/ST/OBC.

Eligibility: Open for candidates belonging to the Other Backward Class (OBC) category domiciled in Delhi. Applicants must be studying at the post-matriculation/post-secondary level of studies in a government-recognised institution/college/university within India. Applicants must have an annual family/guardian income of not more than ₹2.5 lakh, and must have secured an attendance of at least 75% in the previous year.

Rewards: An annual academic allowance up to ₹10,000

Application: Online

Deadline: March 31

www.b4s.in/edge/PMD2

Dr. BR Ambedkar Scholarship for Toppers/Meritorious Award, Delhi

Offered by the Department for the Welfare of SC/ST, Government of NCT of Delhi, for toppers.

Eligibility: Open for students belonging to the SC/ST/OBC community of Delhi; must have passed Class 10 and 12 from a recognised institution located in Delhi; must be studying in a professional/technical degree course in a state/central university of Delhi; must have achieved top marks in the final year exams of their respective studies.

Rewards: A one-time award of ₹25,000

Application: Online

Deadline: March 31

www.b4s.in/edge/SAB9

Courtesy: Buddy4study.com

