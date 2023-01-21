Scholarships: January 21, 2023

January 21, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

TSDPL Silver Jubilee Scholarship Programme

Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL) aims to support meritorious students from low-income families continue their education.

Eligibility: Open to domicile students in locations such as Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Pantnagar, Faridabad, Pune, Chennai, Tada and Kolkata, who are pursuing MBBS, BDS, PG medical courses (any specialisation), paramedical courses, ITI/diploma subjects such as fitter, electrical, welders, safety from government-recognised institutes. Must have scored at least 60% marks in their Class 10 and 12 exams. Annual family income must not be more than ₹5 lakhs from all sources.

Rewards: ₹1 lakh for one year

Application: Online

Deadline: January 31, 2023

b4s.in/plus/TSDPL1

JN Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship

The JN Tata Endowment invites applications from students who wish to pursue higher studies overseas. Selected students may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’, which is linked to their academic performance.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals who have completed at least one undergraduate degree OR students in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised institution in India. Candidates must be willing to pursue Postgraduate/ Doctoral/ Postdoctoral studies abroad. Those entering the second year of their overseas studies (Fall 2023 – Spring 2024) are also eligible. This is applicable only if the minimum duration of the course is two years and there is at least one full academic year remaining at the time of award of the loan scholarship, normally by July of any calendar year. Students must have scored at least 60% marks in their undergraduate or postgraduate studies. Candidates must not be older than 45 years as on June 30, 2023.

Rewards: Up to ₹10 lakh

Application: Online

Deadline: March 07, 2023

b4s.in/plus/JNT6

Nikon Scholarship Programme

Nikon India Private Limited aims to support students from underprivileged sections pursue photography-related courses.

Eligibility: Open to students (Class 12 passed onwards) pursuing photography courses with a duration of three months or more. Annual family income should be less than ₹6 lakhs.

Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh

Application: Online

Deadline: January 31, 2023

b4s.in/plus/NSP9

Courtesy: buddy4study.com