Scholarships: January 13, 2024

January 13, 2024 12:33 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students 

Danish Siddiqui Journalism Scholarship

An opportunity by the Danish Foundation to encourage students to engage in value-based journalism, through scholarships and guided mentorship.

Eligibility: Open for EWS category undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in a recognised Indian university/institution. Applicants must have an annual family income of less than ₹3.5 lakhs

Rewards: ₹50,000 for a maximum period of 2 years

Application: Online

Deadline: January 31

www.b4s.in/edge/DANI1 

Programme in Mathematics for Young Scientists (PROMYS India)

An opportunity offered in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

Eligibility: Open for students aged 15 years or older by May 5, 2024, currently enrolled in Class 9 to 12 (or equivalent) at any recognised secondary or higher secondary school across India. Applicants must have completed (or be in) class 9 before the programme begins.

Rewards: A full scholarship covering tuition, housing, and meals for the six weeks of the programme

Application: Online

Deadline: February 1

www.b4s.in/edge/POR1

ADB Internship Programme

An opportunity offered by the Asian Development Bank.

Eligibility: Open for ADB member countries national including India who are enrolled in a Master’s or Ph.D. level programme. Students must have an excellent command of English and be engaged in academic study in a field related to ADB’s work. Applicants must have professional experience relevant to the assignment.

Rewards: Stipend for the internship’s duration.

Application: Online

Deadline: February 15

www.b4s.in/edge/ADBI6 

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

