GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scholarships: January 13, 2024

Information on financial aid for students 

January 13, 2024 12:33 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

Danish Siddiqui Journalism Scholarship

An opportunity by the Danish Foundation to encourage students to engage in value-based journalism, through scholarships and guided mentorship.

Eligibility: Open for EWS category undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in a recognised Indian university/institution. Applicants must have an annual family income of less than ₹3.5 lakhs

Rewards: ₹50,000 for a maximum period of 2 years

Application: Online

Deadline: January 31

www.b4s.in/edge/DANI1 

Programme in Mathematics for Young Scientists (PROMYS India)

An opportunity offered in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

Eligibility: Open for students aged 15 years or older by May 5, 2024, currently enrolled in Class 9 to 12 (or equivalent) at any recognised secondary or higher secondary school across India. Applicants must have completed (or be in) class 9 before the programme begins.

Rewards: A full scholarship covering tuition, housing, and meals for the six weeks of the programme

Application: Online

Deadline: February 1

www.b4s.in/edge/POR1

ADB Internship Programme

An opportunity offered by the Asian Development Bank.

Eligibility: Open for ADB member countries national including India who are enrolled in a Master’s or Ph.D. level programme. Students must have an excellent command of English and be engaged in academic study in a field related to ADB’s work. Applicants must have professional experience relevant to the assignment.

Rewards: Stipend for the internship’s duration.

Application: Online

Deadline: February 15

www.b4s.in/edge/ADBI6 

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

Related Topics

The Hindu Education Plus / students / careers / higher education / university / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.