Scholarships: January 13, 2024

Danish Siddiqui Journalism Scholarship
An opportunity by the Danish Foundation to encourage students to engage in value-based journalism, through scholarships and guided mentorship.
Eligibility: Open for EWS category undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in a recognised Indian university/institution. Applicants must have an annual family income of less than ₹3.5 lakhs
Rewards: ₹50,000 for a maximum period of 2 years
Application: Online
Deadline: January 31
Programme in Mathematics for Young Scientists (PROMYS India)
An opportunity offered in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.
Eligibility: Open for students aged 15 years or older by May 5, 2024, currently enrolled in Class 9 to 12 (or equivalent) at any recognised secondary or higher secondary school across India. Applicants must have completed (or be in) class 9 before the programme begins.
Rewards: A full scholarship covering tuition, housing, and meals for the six weeks of the programme
Application: Online
Deadline: February 1
ADB Internship Programme
An opportunity offered by the Asian Development Bank.
Eligibility: Open for ADB member countries national including India who are enrolled in a Master’s or Ph.D. level programme. Students must have an excellent command of English and be engaged in academic study in a field related to ADB’s work. Applicants must have professional experience relevant to the assignment.
Rewards: Stipend for the internship’s duration.
Application: Online
Deadline: February 15
