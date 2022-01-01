Scholarships - January 1, 2022
Information on financial aid for students
IIT BHU Varanasi Department of Electronics Engineering Junior Research Fellowship
Eligibility: Open to candidates below 28 years who hold a B.E./B.Tech. degree with minimum 55% in Electronics and Communication Engineering or an M.E./M.Tech. in RF & Microwave Engineering with minimum 55% marks and GATE qualification.
Prizes and rewards: ₹31,000 per month plus 16% HRA
Application: Online and offline application by post to: Dr. M. Thottappan, Principal Investigator, DRDO Sponsored Research Project, Department of Electronics Engineering, IIT (BHU), Varanasi-221005, Uttar Pradesh.
Deadline: January 08
Temenos Adopt-IT Scholarship Programme
It aims to provide financial support to meritorious and underprivileged students .
Eligibility: Engineering students from Anna University, Chennai, who are currently enrolled in the second year. Annual family income of the applicants must be less than ₹4 lakh from all sources.
Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹70,000 per year
Application: Online
Deadline: January 15
HDFC Bank Parivartan’s COVID Crisis Support Scholarship Programme
It aims to support students who have been through a COVID-led crisis to continue their education.
Eligibility: Indian students who have either lost their parent(s)/earning members or whose earning family members have lost their employment (or livelihood) during the pandemic. and are currently studying in school (Class 1 to 12), or enrolled in diploma, undergraduate or postgraduate (including professional and non-professional) courses. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹6 lakh from all sources.
Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹75,000
Application: Online
Deadline: January 15
Courtesy: buddy4study.com