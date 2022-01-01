Education

Scholarships - January 1, 2022

IIT BHU Varanasi Department of Electronics Engineering Junior Research Fellowship

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 28 years who hold a B.E./B.Tech. degree with minimum 55% in Electronics and Communication Engineering or an M.E./M.Tech. in RF & Microwave Engineering with minimum 55% marks and GATE qualification.

Prizes and rewards: ₹31,000 per month plus 16% HRA

Application: Online and offline application by post to: Dr. M. Thottappan, Principal Investigator, DRDO Sponsored Research Project, Department of Electronics Engineering, IIT (BHU), Varanasi-221005, Uttar Pradesh.

Deadline: January 08

b4s.in/edge/VEF2

Temenos Adopt-IT Scholarship Programme

It aims to provide financial support to meritorious and underprivileged students .

Eligibility: Engineering students from Anna University, Chennai, who are currently enrolled in the second year. Annual family income of the applicants must be less than ₹4 lakh from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹70,000 per year

Application: Online

Deadline: January 15

b4s.in/edge/TISB4

HDFC Bank Parivartan’s COVID Crisis Support Scholarship Programme

It aims to support students who have been through a COVID-led crisis to continue their education.

Eligibility: Indian students who have either lost their parent(s)/earning members or whose earning family members have lost their employment (or livelihood) during the pandemic. and are currently studying in school (Class 1 to 12), or enrolled in diploma, undergraduate or postgraduate (including professional and non-professional) courses. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹6 lakh from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹75,000

Application: Online

Deadline: January 15

b4s.in/edge/CCSS1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
careers
The Hindu Education Plus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2022 2:50:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/education/scholarships-january-1-2022/article38086064.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY