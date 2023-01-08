Scholarships: Jan 7, 2022

January 08, 2023 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST

DBS Scholarship Programme

DBS Bank invites applications from students who are children of police personnel.

Eligibility: Open to children of police personnel (rank of Sub-Inspector and below) residing in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, or Puducherry. Applicants must be currently enrolled in Class 9 or 10.

Rewards: ₹20,000 per year (for up to three years)

Application: Online

Deadline: February 05

b4s.in/edge/DBSDS11

Narotam Sekhsaria Scholarship Programme

An opportunity for meritorious Indian students willing to pursue a postgraduate programme at top-ranking institutions in India and abroad.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals who are below 30 years and have graduated from an accredited Indian University. They must be planning to pursue Master’s or Ph.D. at top-ranking institutions starting in the fall semester.

Rewards: Interest-free loan scholarships

Application: Online

Deadline: March 16

b4s.in/edge/NSSP4

Credit Suisse Scholarship for MBA and MA (Economics) Students

Buddy4Study aims to help qualified candidates bridge the gap between the cost of the programme fees and their ability to pay the fee.

Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled in MBA/ MA (Economics) programmes at one of the designated institutions; They must have graduated with at least 60% marks or above and demonstrate significant financial need, defined as family income less than or equal to ₹5 lakhs per annum (subject to verification by Buddy4Study).

Rewards: Up to 80% of total fees or a fixed sum of up to ₹2 lakh whichever is lesser

Application: Online

Deadline: January 15

b4s.in/edge/CSE4

Courtesy: buddy4study.com