Scholarships for June 12

1. All India Meritorious Scholarship Test (AIMST) 2017

This scholarship test is organised by Smiling Star Advisory Private Limited for high school students with exceptional educational achievements and economic needs, to provide funds for higher education.

Eligibility: Academically brilliant students studying in or have passed Class X, XI, XII.

Application: Online

Prizes and rewards: ₹5,000 - ₹25,000, certificates and premium membership for six months

Deadline: June 30

http://www.b4s.in/plus/AIM0

2. FAEA Scholarship 2017

Foundation of Academic Excellence and Access is offering scholarships to undergraduate aspirants of humanities, social sciences, commerce, science, medicine, engineering and other technical and professional disciplines.

Eligibility: Candidates who have appeared for or passed Class XII examination, or those who are in their first year of graduation.

Application: Online

Prizes and rewards: Tuition fee, maintenance allowance, and other benefits

Deadline: June 30

http://www.b4s.in/plus/FS16

3. Griffith University Excellence Scholarship, Australia 2017

Griffith University, Australia, is offering scholarships for graduate, post-graduate or pathway programmes for international candidates, their immediate family members and alumni of the university.

Eligibility: Full-time enrolled undergraduates in the university with adequate high school GPA and English proficiency.

Application: Online

Prizes and rewards: AU$10,000 as tuition fee.

Deadline: June 30

http://www.b4s.in/plus/GUE0

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com