Scholarships for international students in the U.S., U.K., and Canada

Career Cues
If you are dreaming about studying in the U.S., U.K., or Canada but are worried about the cost, you’re not alone. The good news? There are financial aid options that can help make your academic dreams a reality.
ADVERTISEMENT
The U.S.
Boston University Trustee Scholarship
Who can apply? High-achieving students who are leaders in communities
ADVERTISEMENT
What does it cover? Full tuition for four years, plus the mandatory undergraduate fees
Deadline: December 1st
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Clark University Global Scholars Programme
What: Includes the International Traina Scholarship, the International Achievement Scholarship, the International Jonas Clark Scholarship, the Presidential LEEP Scholarship and the Global Scholars Scholarship.
Who can apply? International students with exceptional academic performance and personal qualities who want to make a difference.
ADVERTISEMENT
What does it cover? Between $15,000 and $25,000 per year to help with tuition
Deadline: Along with application round; both early and regular decision cycle (mid January)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Amherst College, Harvard University, Stanford University, Yale University Financial Aid
Who can apply? International students who demonstrate financial need
What does it cover? Full financial aid based on demonstrated need, covering tuition, room, and board
Deadline: Typically around January 1
Learn more:
Harvard:https://college.harvard.edu/financial-aid/apply-financial-aid
Yale: https://finaid.yale.edu/applying-aid/prospective-new-students#Intl
Amherst: https://www.amherst.edu/admission/financial_aid
Stanford: https://financialaid.stanford.edu/undergrad/apply/index.html
Illinois Wesleyan University International Student Scholarships
Who can apply? International students with strong academic records and extracurriculars
What does it cover? Between $16,000 and $30,000 per year
Deadline: Typically November 15 (Early Action), March 15 (Regular Decision)
University of Miami Stamps Scholarship
Who can apply? High-achieving international students who show leadership
What does it cover? Full tuition, room, board, textbooks, and even a $12,000 fund for enrichment activities
Deadline: Typically November 1 (Early Decision & Early Action)
American University Emerging Global Leader Scholarship
Who can apply? High-achieving students who show leadership, a commitment to civic engagement and want to inspire change
What does it cover? Full tuition, room, and board
Deadline: December 1
Colby-Sawyer College Merit-Based Scholarships
Who can apply? Students with strong academic performance
What does it cover? Up to $8,000 per year
Deadline: Typically February 1
UMass Amherst International Scholarships
Who can apply? International students with strong academic performance or financial need
What does it cover? Varies but can include partial tuition waivers and merit scholarships
Deadline: November 1
Syracuse University Merit Scholarships
Who can apply? High-achieving international students with exceptional academic performance
What does it cover? Amount varies but can significantly reduce tuition costs
Deadline: January 5
University of Southern California (USC) Merit Scholarships
What: Merit-based scholarships including the Trustee Scholarship, which covers full tuition.
Who can apply? High-achieving international students
What does it cover? From partial to full tuition
Deadline: November 1 or December 1 (for courses requiring portfolio)
The U.K.
University of St Andrews International Undergraduate Scholarships:
Who can apply? International undergraduate students with strong academic records
What does it cover? Partial tuition fees and, in some cases, living expenses
Deadline: Typically March 31
Canada
Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship at the University of Toronto:
Who can apply? International students who demonstrate academic achievement and creativity
What does it cover? Full tuition, books, incidental fees, and full residence support for four years
Deadline: November 8
International Leader of Tomorrow Award at the University of British Columbia (UBC)
Who can apply? High-achieving international students who demonstrate superior academic achievement, leadership skills and involvement in student affairs and community service.
What does it cover? Needs cum merit based awards that cover tuition
Deadline: November 15
With inputs and research from Anjana Anand
The writer is Founder and CEO, Inomi Learning, a Gurugram-based career and college guidance firm. info@inomi.in