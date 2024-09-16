Scholarships for international students in the U.S., U.K., and Canada

Career Cues

If you are dreaming about studying in the U.S., U.K., or Canada but are worried about the cost, you’re not alone. The good news? There are financial aid options that can help make your academic dreams a reality.

The U.S.

Boston University Trustee Scholarship

Who can apply? High-achieving students who are leaders in communities

What does it cover? Full tuition for four years, plus the mandatory undergraduate fees

Deadline: December 1st

Learn more

Clark University Global Scholars Programme

What: Includes the International Traina Scholarship, the International Achievement Scholarship, the International Jonas Clark Scholarship, the Presidential LEEP Scholarship and the Global Scholars Scholarship.

Who can apply? International students with exceptional academic performance and personal qualities who want to make a difference.

What does it cover? Between $15,000 and $25,000 per year to help with tuition

Deadline: Along with application round; both early and regular decision cycle (mid January)

Learn more

Amherst College, Harvard University, Stanford University, Yale University Financial Aid

Who can apply? International students who demonstrate financial need

What does it cover? Full financial aid based on demonstrated need, covering tuition, room, and board

Deadline: Typically around January 1

Learn more:

Harvard:https://college.harvard.edu/financial-aid/apply-financial-aid

Yale: https://finaid.yale.edu/applying-aid/prospective-new-students#Intl

Amherst: https://www.amherst.edu/admission/financial_aid

Stanford: https://financialaid.stanford.edu/undergrad/apply/index.html

Illinois Wesleyan University International Student Scholarships

Who can apply? International students with strong academic records and extracurriculars

What does it cover? Between $16,000 and $30,000 per year

Deadline: Typically November 15 (Early Action), March 15 (Regular Decision)

Learn more

University of Miami Stamps Scholarship

Who can apply? High-achieving international students who show leadership

What does it cover? Full tuition, room, board, textbooks, and even a $12,000 fund for enrichment activities

Deadline: Typically November 1 (Early Decision & Early Action)

Learn more

American University Emerging Global Leader Scholarship

Who can apply? High-achieving students who show leadership, a commitment to civic engagement and want to inspire change

What does it cover? Full tuition, room, and board

Deadline: December 1

Learn more

Colby-Sawyer College Merit-Based Scholarships

Who can apply? Students with strong academic performance

What does it cover? Up to $8,000 per year

Deadline: Typically February 1

Learn more

UMass Amherst International Scholarships

Who can apply? International students with strong academic performance or financial need

What does it cover? Varies but can include partial tuition waivers and merit scholarships

Deadline: November 1

Learn more

Syracuse University Merit Scholarships

Who can apply? High-achieving international students with exceptional academic performance

What does it cover? Amount varies but can significantly reduce tuition costs

Deadline: January 5

Learn more

University of Southern California (USC) Merit Scholarships

What: Merit-based scholarships including the Trustee Scholarship, which covers full tuition.

Who can apply? High-achieving international students

What does it cover? From partial to full tuition

Deadline: November 1 or December 1 (for courses requiring portfolio)

Learn more

The U.K.

University of St Andrews International Undergraduate Scholarships:

Who can apply? International undergraduate students with strong academic records

What does it cover? Partial tuition fees and, in some cases, living expenses

Deadline: Typically March 31

Learn more

Canada

Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship at the University of Toronto:

Who can apply? International students who demonstrate academic achievement and creativity

What does it cover? Full tuition, books, incidental fees, and full residence support for four years

Deadline: November 8

Learn more

International Leader of Tomorrow Award at the University of British Columbia (UBC)

Who can apply? High-achieving international students who demonstrate superior academic achievement, leadership skills and involvement in student affairs and community service.

What does it cover? Needs cum merit based awards that cover tuition

Deadline: November 15

Learn more

With inputs and research from Anjana Anand

The writer is Founder and CEO, Inomi Learning, a Gurugram-based career and college guidance firm. info@inomi.in

