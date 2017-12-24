Scholarships for December 25

Mobite Foundation Post-Graduation Endowment Scholarship 2018

For graduates aged between 20 and 25 years, and those who are willing to pursue post-graduation in any stream.

Category: National

Eligibility: Interested candidates should have scored a minimum of 60% in their final year of graduation.

Prizes and rewards: 10 students will be given ₹20,000 each;4 students will receive ₹25,000 each; 2 students will be given ₹50,000; and one student will get ₹1,00,000.

Deadline: January 15, 2018

Application: Online

http://www.b4s.in/Edge/KCP1

Kalakriti Fellowship 2017

For young performing artists. Women participation is highly encouraged. One taking individual lessons from a professional or guru are also eligible to apply.

Category: National

Eligibility: Candidate between the age of 25 to 40 years having at least 10 years of training in Indian classical dance and must have given at least 2-3 solo performances in recognised forums.

Prizes and rewards: A grant of ₹50,000 will be given in two instalments.

Deadline: December 31

Application: Post or online

http://www.b4s.in/Edge/KF1

Sitaram Jindal Foundation Scholarship 2017-18

Category: National

Eligibility: Students of class XI and XII, ITI, diploma, graduation and post-graduation from any government institute, college or university. Physically-challenged candidates, widows and unmarried wards of ex-servicemen are also eligible. Cut-offs vary depending on the course.

Prizes and rewards: ₹500 to ₹2000 will be given to the eligible and selected scholar, based on the course or programme undertaken.

Deadline: December 31

Application: Online or post

http://www.b4s.in/Edge/SJF7

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com