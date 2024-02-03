Scholarships: February 3, 2024

February 03, 2024 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST

The Secret of Work National Level Scholarship Test

A competition organised by the Aaryajanani Trust, in association with Ramakrishna Math.

Eligibility: Open to students between 18 to 30 years

Rewards: Up to ₹50,000 (one-time)

Application: Online

Deadline: February 15

www.b4s.in/edge/SWRN1

Narotam Sekhsaria Scholarship Programme

An initiative of the Narotam Sekhsaria Foundation to support meritorious students continue their higher education. Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens under 30 years (as of January 31, 2024) who have completed or are nearing completion of their graduate degree from an accredited Indian university and have enrolled in postgraduate degrees at top institutions in India or abroad starting Fall 2024. Those awaiting acceptance can apply, but scholarship is conditional upon securing admission.

Rewards: Interest-free scholarship loan and mentorship guidance.

Application: Online

Deadline: March 14

www.b4s.in/edge/NSP6

National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development Internship

An opportunity offered by the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD), New Delhi.

Eligibility: Open to postgraduate or research students pursuing studies at recognised universities and research institutes.

Rewards: Up to ₹5,000 monthly and other incentives.

Application: Through email or post to: NIPCCD, Coordination Unit, 5 Siri Institutional Area, Hauz Khas New Delhi - 110016 Email ID: pu-nipccd@gov.in

Deadline: March 31

www.b4s.in/edge/NIPC1

