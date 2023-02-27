Scholarships: February 27, 2023

February 27, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST

ZScholars Programme

ZS Associates India Pvt. Ltd. aims to support meritorious students from low-income families to continue their higher education.

Eligibility: Open to first-year students pursuing general or professional undergraduate courses in any stream from institutes located in Delhi, Pune, or Bengaluru and have scored at least 60% marks in the Class 12 examination. Annual family income from all sources must not be more than ₹8 lakhs.

Rewards: Up to ₹50,000 for 1 year

Deadline: March 09

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/ZSPU1

CF Sparkle Inclusive Scholarship Programme for Higher Education

The programme aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families.

Eligibility: Open to girls, students with disability, and transgender students pursuing the first year of undergraduate degree in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) courses or diploma in Vocational Technical Education (VTE), Paramedical Sciences, and Allied Health Sciences. Applicants must have scored a minimum of least 60% marks in their Class 12 examination. Annual family income from all sources should not exceed ₹5 lakh. Children of employees of Cognizant, Cognizant Foundation and Buddy4Study are not eligible.

Rewards: Up to ₹75,000 per year

Deadline: March 05

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/CFSI1

JN Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship 2023-24

The JN Tata Endowment invites loan scholarship applications from Indian students who wish to pursue overseas higher studies. Students who are selected for the loan scholarship may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals who have completed at least one undergraduate degree OR students who are in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised university/ college/ institution in India. Candidates must be willing to pursue Postgraduate/Doctoral/Postdoctoral studies abroad. Candidates who are at the end of the first year and entering the second year of their overseas studies (Fall 2023 – Spring 2024) can also apply. This is applicable only if the minimum duration of the course is two years and there is at least one full academic year remaining to complete at the time of award of the loan scholarship, normally by July of any calendar year. Students must have scored at least 60% marks on average in their undergraduate or postgraduate studies. Candidates must not be older than 45 years as on June 30, 2023.

Rewards: Loan scholarship of up to ₹10 lakh

Deadline: March 07

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/JNT6

Courtesy: buddy4study.com