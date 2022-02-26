Scholarships - February 26, 2022
Information on financial aid for students
K. C. Mahindra Scholarships for Post-Graduate Studies Abroad
K. C. Mahindra Education Trust offers students an opportunity to pursue postgraduate studies abroad.
Eligibility: Open to Indian candidates who have secured admission or applied for admission to pursue postgraduate studies abroad in various fields in reputable foreign universities for courses commencing from August 2022, but no later than February 2023. Applicants must hold a first-class degree or an equivalent diploma of a similar standard from a recognised university.
Prizes and Rewards: Interest-free loan scholarship up to ₹8 lakh
Deadline: March 31
Application: Online
SERB Start-up Research Grant
The aim is to assist Indian researchers initiate their careers in a new institution.
Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens who hold a Ph.D. degree in Science or Engineering or M.D./M.S./M.D.S./M.V.Sc degree and a regular academic/research position in any recognised academic institution or a national laboratory or any other recognised R&D institution.
Prizes and Rewards: Research grant of ₹30 lakh plus overheads for 2 years
Deadline: March 1
Application: via email
Kotak Shiksha Nidhi
Kotak Shiksha Nidhi aims to help students continue their education.
Eligibility: Loss of one/both parents or primary earning member of the family (other than parents). Applicants must be school or college students between age 6 to 22 years i.e., Class 1 to diploma/graduation course
Prizes and Rewards: Selection and the quantum of assistance will be based on fulfilment of eligibility criteria and will be at the discretion of Kotak Education Foundation.
Deadline: March 31
Application: Online
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
