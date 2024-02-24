Scholarships: February 24, 2024

February 24, 2024 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST

National Disaster Management Authority Internship Scheme

An opportunity offered by the National Disaster Management Authority, Government of India.

Eligibility: Open to students in a postgraduate programme in Disaster Management, Development Studies, Economics, Humanities, Sciences, Management, Engineering, Health Studies.

Rewards: ₹12,000 a month

Application: Online

Deadline: Round the year

www.b4s.in/edge/NDMS3

K.C. Mahindra Scholarships for Post-Graduate Studies Abroad

An opportunity offered by the K. C. Mahindra Education Trust.

Eligibility: Open to students who are Indian citizens and have a first-class degree or diploma of similar standard from recognised universities and have secured admission or have applied to reputed foreign universities for courses commencing in August 2024 but not later than February 2025.

Rewards: Interest-free loan scholarship of up to ₹10 lakhs

Deadline: March 31

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/KCMP1

ICRO Amrit Internship Programme

A joint initiative of the Indian Potash Limited (IPL) and the National Productivity Council (NPC) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals who have an Aadhar card and have either passed Class 12, or hold a degree or diploma. Students in the final year of graduation can also apply.

Rewards: ₹6,000 monthly and a certificate of completion.

Application: Online

Deadline: Round the year

www.b4s.in/edge/ICRO1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

