Scholarships February 19, 2023

February 19, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST

Information on financial aid for students

LSCL Horticulture Internship

A 12-month internship offered by Ludhiana Smart City Limited via the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) internship portal.

Eligibility: Open for B.Sc. degree holders who are specialised in Horticulture with relevant skills and interests.

Rewards: ₹12,000 per month

Deadline: February 28

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/LHSI3

OakNorth STEM Scholarship Programme

Aims to provide financial support to meritorious and underprivileged girl students

Eligibility: Girl students from Haryana who have passed Class 12 with aggregate of 60% or above and are currently pursuing graduation (any year) in STEM-related subjects from government universities/colleges. Those studying in the second, third, or fourth year must score at least 60% in the previous class/semester. Annual family income must be less than ₹6 lakhs from all sources.

Rewards: ₹30,000

Deadline: February 28

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/ONSS1

DBS Scholarship Programme

DBS Bank offers a scholarship for children of police personnel (Sub-Inspector and below ranks).

Eligibility: Open to children of police personnel (of ranks sub-Inspector and below) residing in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, or Puducherry. Applicants must be currently enrolled in Class 9 or 10.

Rewards: ₹20,000 per year (for up to 3 years)

Deadline: February 20

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/DBSDS11

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

