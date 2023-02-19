Scholarships February 19, 2023

LSCL Horticulture Internship
A 12-month internship offered by Ludhiana Smart City Limited via the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) internship portal.
Eligibility: Open for B.Sc. degree holders who are specialised in Horticulture with relevant skills and interests.
Rewards: ₹12,000 per month
Deadline: February 28
Application: Online
OakNorth STEM Scholarship Programme
Aims to provide financial support to meritorious and underprivileged girl students
Eligibility: Girl students from Haryana who have passed Class 12 with aggregate of 60% or above and are currently pursuing graduation (any year) in STEM-related subjects from government universities/colleges. Those studying in the second, third, or fourth year must score at least 60% in the previous class/semester. Annual family income must be less than ₹6 lakhs from all sources.
Rewards: ₹30,000
Deadline: February 28
Application: Online
DBS Scholarship Programme
DBS Bank offers a scholarship for children of police personnel (Sub-Inspector and below ranks).
Eligibility: Open to children of police personnel (of ranks sub-Inspector and below) residing in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, or Puducherry. Applicants must be currently enrolled in Class 9 or 10.
Rewards: ₹20,000 per year (for up to 3 years)
Deadline: February 20
Application: Online
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
COMMents
SHARE