Scholarships: February 11, 2023

Information on financial aid for students

February 11, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST

NETAPS Foundation: Lead Generation Executive Internship

An opportunity offered by NETAPS Foundation through the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) internship portal.

Eligibility: Open to graduate students with relevant skills and interests. Applicants must be available for a duration of six months.

Rewards: ₹10,000 per month and other benefits

Deadline: March 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/TASD4

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. offers young students an opportunity to pursue their academic/ career aspirations

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in 2022 and wish to pursue higher secondary, three-year graduation, or four-year BDS courses. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs per annum.

Rewards: Up to ₹50,000 per year for up to four years depending on the current level of education.

Deadline: March 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/KISF6

Saksham Scholarship Program for Drivers’ Children

Mahindra Finance aims to support children of drivers (all light motor vehicles and small commercial vehicles such as taxis, jeeps, cars and delivery vans and so on) holding a valid driving license.

Eligibility: Students from Class 1 to PG level in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana. Students from Class 9 onwards must have scored 60% or more in the previous final examination. Annual family income from all sources must not be more than ₹4 lakhs.

Rewards: From ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 for one year

Deadline: February 28

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/SKSP1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

