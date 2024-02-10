GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scholarships: February 10, 2024

Information on financial aid for students

February 10, 2024 02:25 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

France Excellence Charpak Master’s Programme

An opportunity offered by Campus France, India, (a government agency that operates under the French Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Higher Education and Research).

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals or an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holder not older than 30 years and is enrolled or has studied in an Indian Institution of higher learning, and has applied for admission to a French institution.

Rewards: €860 per month and other benefits.

Deadline: March 20

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/CMPI1 

Inlaks Shivdasani Scholarships

A merit-based opportunity offered by the Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation.

Eligibility: Open to an Indian passport holders, pursuing postgraduate studies in universities in the U.K, the U.S and Europe who have a first-class or equivalent degree from recognised Indian universities and have scored 65% in Arts-related subjects and 70% in subjects related to Maths and Science. Applicants must be proficient in English and must have received a valid deferred offer letter for the current academic year.

Rewards: $1 lakh and other benefits (one-time)

Application: Online

Deadline: March 22

www.b4s.in/edge/INLAKS1 

NICE Foundation’s National Information Technology Exam

A national exam conducted by the NICE Foundation.

Eligibility: Open to students from Class 5 upto degree or diploma level n a recognised institution.

Rewards: Participation certificate and prizes

Application: Online

Deadline: March 31

www.b4s.in/edge/NITE1 

Courtesy: Buddy4study.com

