Scholarships: February 10, 2024

France Excellence Charpak Master’s Programme
An opportunity offered by Campus France, India, (a government agency that operates under the French Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Higher Education and Research).
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals or an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holder not older than 30 years and is enrolled or has studied in an Indian Institution of higher learning, and has applied for admission to a French institution.
Rewards: €860 per month and other benefits.
Deadline: March 20
Application: Online
Inlaks Shivdasani Scholarships
A merit-based opportunity offered by the Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation.
Eligibility: Open to an Indian passport holders, pursuing postgraduate studies in universities in the U.K, the U.S and Europe who have a first-class or equivalent degree from recognised Indian universities and have scored 65% in Arts-related subjects and 70% in subjects related to Maths and Science. Applicants must be proficient in English and must have received a valid deferred offer letter for the current academic year.
Rewards: $1 lakh and other benefits (one-time)
Application: Online
Deadline: March 22
NICE Foundation’s National Information Technology Exam
A national exam conducted by the NICE Foundation.
Eligibility: Open to students from Class 5 upto degree or diploma level n a recognised institution.
Rewards: Participation certificate and prizes
Application: Online
Deadline: March 31
