Scholarships - February 04, 2023

February 04, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships

Aims to support meritorious students continue their studies and realise their dreams.

Eligibility: Students must be resident Indian citizens; have passed Class 12 with minimum 60% marks and be enrolled in a first-year full-time undergraduate (UG) degree in any stream at a recognised Indian institute. Annual household income should be less than ₹15 lakhs (preference will be given to those students whose family income is less than ₹2.5 lakh).

Rewards: Up to ₹2 lakhs over the duration of the degree

Deadline: February 14

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/RFS6

Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships

Aims to enable and propel India’s future leaders who can think big, think green, think digital for the benefit of society.

Eligibility: Students who resident Indian citizens and are enrolled in the first year of PG programmes only in the following streams: Computer Science; Artificial Intelligence; Mathematics and Computing; Electrical and/ or Electronics Engineering; Chemical Engineering; Mechanical Engineering; Renewable and New Energy; Material Science and Engineering; Life Science. Must have secured 500 to 1,000 in the GATE examination. Those who have not attempted GATE must have scored 7.5 or above in their undergraduate CGPA (or percentage normalised to CGPA)

Rewards: Up to ₹6 lakh over the duration of the degree

Deadline: February 14

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/RFS7

JN Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship

For Indian students who wish to pursue higher studies overseas. Those selected may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’, which is linked to academic performance in their overseas studies.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals who have completed at least one undergraduate degree OR students who are in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised university/college/institution in India. Candidates must be willing to pursue Postgraduate/ Doctoral/ Postdoctoral studies abroad. Candidates who are at the end of the first year and entering the second year of their overseas studies (Fall 2023 – Spring 2024) can also apply only if the minimum duration of the course is two years and there is at least one full academic year remaining to complete at the time of award of the loan scholarship, normally by July of any calendar year. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks on average in their undergraduate or postgraduate studies and must not be older than 45 years as of June 30, 2023.

Rewards: Loan scholarship of up to ₹10 lakh

Deadline: March 07

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/JNT6

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme for Sportsperson and Individuals

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. aims to provide support to deserving students who may lack the resources to pursue their dreams.

Eligibility: For individuals helping others, the applicants must be graduates and involved in activities like teaching a group of underprivileged children or providing sports training to them.

For sportspersons, applicants must be between nine and 20 years and have represented the state/ country at the state/ national/ international level in the last two to three years and be ranked within 500 in the national ranking/ 100 in the state ranking. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs per annum.

Rewards: ₹75,000 per year for up to three years

Deadline: March 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/KSSI2

Courtesy: buddy4study.com