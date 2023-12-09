Scholarships: December 9, 2023

U-Go Scholarship Programme
A CSR initiative by U-Go and GiveIndia to financially support young women.
Eligibility: Open to young women pursuing their first year of professional graduation courses such as Teaching, Nursing, Pharmacy, Medicine, Engineering, and so on, in India. Applicants must have secured at least 70% marks in classes 10 and 12. Applicants’ annual family income from all sources must be less than ₹5 lakh.
Rewards: Up to ₹60,000 per year for the length of the programme
Application: Online
Deadline: December 19
ZScholars Programme
ZS Associates India Pvt. Ltd. aims to support meritorious students from low-income families continue their education.
Eligibility: First-year students pursuing professional and general undergraduate courses such as B.E., B.Tech., LLB, B.Arch., MBBS, B.Com., B.A., B.Sc., and so on from institutes in Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, or Chennai. At least 60% in the Class 12 exam is required. Annual family income must not exceed ₹8 lakh.
Rewards: Up to ₹50,000 for a year
Application: Online
Deadline: December 15
PARAS Scholarship
Aims to support the education of meritorious and underprivileged students.
Eligibility: Students in the first-year of UG, PG and PG Diploma courses in Commerce, Economics, Accounting and Finance, Banking, Insurance, Management, Data Science, Statistics, Risk Management and related fields who have secured at least 50% marks in their previous class/semeste. Annual family income should not exceed ₹5 lakhs
Application: Online
Rewards: Up to ₹25,000
Deadline: December 15
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
