Scholarships: December 9, 2023

December 09, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

U-Go Scholarship Programme

A CSR initiative by U-Go and GiveIndia to financially support young women.

Eligibility: Open to young women pursuing their first year of professional graduation courses such as Teaching, Nursing, Pharmacy, Medicine, Engineering, and so on, in India. Applicants must have secured at least 70% marks in classes 10 and 12. Applicants’ annual family income from all sources must be less than ₹5 lakh.

Rewards: Up to ₹60,000 per year for the length of the programme

Application: Online

Deadline: December 19

www.b4s.in/edge/UGO2

ZScholars Programme

ZS Associates India Pvt. Ltd. aims to support meritorious students from low-income families continue their education.

Eligibility: First-year students pursuing professional and general undergraduate courses such as B.E., B.Tech., LLB, B.Arch., MBBS, B.Com., B.A., B.Sc., and so on from institutes in Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, or Chennai. At least 60% in the Class 12 exam is required. Annual family income must not exceed ₹8 lakh.

Rewards: Up to ₹50,000 for a year

Application: Online

Deadline: December 15

www.b4s.in/edge/ZSPU4

PARAS Scholarship

Aims to support the education of meritorious and underprivileged students.

Eligibility: Students in the first-year of UG, PG and PG Diploma courses in Commerce, Economics, Accounting and Finance, Banking, Insurance, Management, Data Science, Statistics, Risk Management and related fields who have secured at least 50% marks in their previous class/semeste. Annual family income should not exceed ₹5 lakhs

Application: Online

Rewards: Up to ₹25,000

Deadline: December 15

www.b4s.in/edge/PARAS3

Courtesy: buddy4study.com