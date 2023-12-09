HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scholarships: December 9, 2023

Information on financial aid for students

December 09, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

U-Go Scholarship Programme

A CSR initiative by U-Go and GiveIndia to financially support young women.

Eligibility: Open to young women pursuing their first year of professional graduation courses such as Teaching, Nursing, Pharmacy, Medicine, Engineering, and so on, in India. Applicants must have secured at least 70% marks in classes 10 and 12. Applicants’ annual family income from all sources must be less than ₹5 lakh.

Rewards: Up to ₹60,000 per year for the length of the programme

Application: Online

Deadline: December 19

www.b4s.in/edge/UGO2 

ZScholars Programme

ZS Associates India Pvt. Ltd. aims to support meritorious students from low-income families continue their education. 

Eligibility: First-year students pursuing professional and general undergraduate courses such as B.E., B.Tech., LLB, B.Arch., MBBS, B.Com., B.A., B.Sc., and so on from institutes in Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, or Chennai. At least 60% in the Class 12 exam is required. Annual family income must not exceed ₹8 lakh.

Rewards: Up to ₹50,000 for a year

Application: Online

Deadline: December 15

www.b4s.in/edge/ZSPU4 

PARAS Scholarship

Aims to support the education of meritorious and underprivileged students.

Eligibility: Students in the first-year of UG, PG and PG Diploma courses in Commerce, Economics, Accounting and Finance, Banking, Insurance, Management, Data Science, Statistics, Risk Management and related fields who have secured at least 50% marks in their previous class/semeste. Annual family income should not exceed ₹5 lakhs

Application: Online

Rewards: Up to ₹25,000

Deadline: December 15

www.b4s.in/edge/PARAS3 

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

Related Topics

The Hindu Education Plus / careers / higher education / university / universities and colleges / students

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.