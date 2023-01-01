ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarships - December 31, 2022

January 01, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students

GCIL Apprenticeship for Engineering Graduates

An opportunity from the Grid Controller of India Limited (a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Power).

Eligibility: Open to applicants who not have completed 18 years of age as on December 31, 2022, and are B.E./B.Tech. degree holders in Electrical Engineering from an institute recognised by AICTE and one year of job experience. Candidates who have undergone apprenticeship in any organisation for any duration can also apply.

Rewards: ₹15,000 permonth

Deadline: January 08

Application:Via email: nerldchr@posoco.in; nerldchr@grid-india.in

b4s.in/plus/GPIL2

India Fellow Social Leadership Programme

The India Fellow invites applications from young professionals from various walks of life, willing to work with communities full time over 18 months and are prepared to be placed in any part of the country and in any thematic area.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens between 20 and 30 years of age who hold a graduate degree in any discipline or will graduate by the fellowship start date.

Rewards: Stipend of ₹20,000 per months and other benefits

Deadline: January 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/IFSL5

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

