Scholarships: December 30, 2023

December 30, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students

L’Oréal India for Young Women in Science Scholarship 

L’Oréal India provides educational scholarships to encourage young women to pursue Science.

Eligibility: Girls who have passed class 12 with 85% in PCB/ PCM/ PCMB in 2022-23 academic year. Annual family income should be less than ₹6 lakhs.

Rewards: Up to ₹2.5 lakhs towards tuition fees and academic expenses

Application: Online

Deadline: January 7

www.b4s.in/edge/LIS4 

Piaggio Shiksha Se Samriddhi Programme

An initiative of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. to support female students pursuing STEM courses.

Eligibility: Open to girls from Pune, Satara, Baramati, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Ahmednagar who are in the final year of graduation, post-graduation and diploma courses in STEM subjects and have scored at least 50% marks in their previous class. Annual family income should be less than ₹4 lakhs.

Rewards: ₹15,000-20,000 (based on actuals)

Application: Online

Deadline: January 7

www.b4s.in/edge/PSD5 

Colgate Keep India Smiling Scholarship Programme

An initiative of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited to provide financial assistance to deserving and meritorious individuals who lack the resources to pursue their dreams.

Eligibility: Indian students who are currently enrolled in any year of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery course, in a recognised government or private institute in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in class 12; annual family income from all sources must not exceed ₹8 lakh.

Rewards: Financial assistance of ₹75,000

Application: Online

Deadline: January 31

www.b4s.in/edge/KSSI3 

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

