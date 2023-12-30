Scholarships: December 30, 2023

L’Oréal India for Young Women in Science Scholarship
L’Oréal India provides educational scholarships to encourage young women to pursue Science.
Eligibility: Girls who have passed class 12 with 85% in PCB/ PCM/ PCMB in 2022-23 academic year. Annual family income should be less than ₹6 lakhs.
Rewards: Up to ₹2.5 lakhs towards tuition fees and academic expenses
Application: Online
Deadline: January 7
Piaggio Shiksha Se Samriddhi Programme
An initiative of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. to support female students pursuing STEM courses.
Eligibility: Open to girls from Pune, Satara, Baramati, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Ahmednagar who are in the final year of graduation, post-graduation and diploma courses in STEM subjects and have scored at least 50% marks in their previous class. Annual family income should be less than ₹4 lakhs.
Rewards: ₹15,000-20,000 (based on actuals)
Application: Online
Deadline: January 7
Colgate Keep India Smiling Scholarship Programme
An initiative of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited to provide financial assistance to deserving and meritorious individuals who lack the resources to pursue their dreams.
Eligibility: Indian students who are currently enrolled in any year of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery course, in a recognised government or private institute in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in class 12; annual family income from all sources must not exceed ₹8 lakh.
Rewards: Financial assistance of ₹75,000
Application: Online
Deadline: January 31
