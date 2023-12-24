Scholarships: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 10:16 am | Updated 10:16 am IST

Corteva Agriscience Scholarship Programme

An initiative by Corteva Agriscience India Pvt. Ltd. to provide financial assistance to meritorious students.

Eligibility: Open to girls studying in a government college in any year of a MBA/ M.Sc./ M.Tech. or Ph.D courses in streams such as Home Science, Biotechnology, Entomology, Breeding, and so on, recognised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Annual family income must be ₹6 lakhs or less. Children of employees of Corteva and Buddy4Study are not eligible.

Rewards: Up to ₹50,000

Application: Online

Deadline: December 30

www.b4s.in/edge/CASP1

NSP Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship

A programme for students from economically weaker sections offered by the Ministry of Education and administered through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

Eligibility: Open to students who have scored above the 80th percentile in their respective streams in Class 12 and are pursuing a UG/ PG degree in a professional field such as Medicine or Engineering at a recognised institution. Annualfamily income must be less than ₹4.5 lakhs.

Rewards: Up to ₹20,000 per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

www.b4s.in/edge/CSSS1

NSP Financial Assistance for Education of Wards of Beedi/ Cine/ IOMC/ LSDM Workers

An initiative of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India.

Eligibility: Open to children of beedi, iron, manganese and chrome ore mines, limestone and dolomite mines, and cine workers, with at least six months of service. Students must be enrolled in a regular course of General or Technical education, including Medical, Engineering, and Agricultural studies and have passed the last qualifying exami in the first attempt.

Rewards: Up to ₹25,000 per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

www.b4s.in/edge/MLE8

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

