Scholarships - December 24, 2022

Technip Energies India Scholarship Programme
Aims to help female students complete engineering courses.
Eligibility: Open for female students from Delhi NCR, Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Chennai and Mumbai ( NOTE: Applications from Ghaziabad, Navi Mumbai, and Thane are also accepted) who arecurrently enrolled in the first-year of B.E./B.Tech. (Chemical, Electrical, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering) courses, and have scored 70% or more marks in Class 12. Annual family income must not be more than ₹4 lakhs from all sources.
Rewards: ₹30,000
Deadline: December 31
Application: Online
Felix Scholarships, University of Oxford
Aims to provide financial assistance to underprivileged Indian students and offer exposure to academic study, cultures and experiences that would contribute to the culture and welfare of their home communities.
Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens holding an Bachelor’s or Master’s degree from an Indian university and are willing to pursue a full-time Master’s course or D.Phil course. The applicant must not have previously studied the same course.
Rewards: Full course fees and other benefits
Deadline: January 01, 2023
Application: Online
Swami Dayanand Education Foundation Merit-cum-Means Scholarship
An initiative to provide financial assistance to students pursuing professional courses
Eligibility: Open to candidates pursuing professional courses including Engineering, Medical, Architecture, and other undergraduate courses in Government or private Institutes in India. They must have secured 65% or above in Class 12. Annual family income must be less than ₹6 lakh per annum.
Rewards: Up to ₹50,000 per annum
Deadline: January 26, 2023
Application: Online
