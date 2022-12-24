Scholarships - December 24, 2022

December 24, 2022 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST

Technip Energies India Scholarship Programme

Aims to help female students complete engineering courses.

Eligibility: Open for female students from Delhi NCR, Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Chennai and Mumbai ( NOTE: Applications from Ghaziabad, Navi Mumbai, and Thane are also accepted) who arecurrently enrolled in the first-year of B.E./B.Tech. (Chemical, Electrical, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering) courses, and have scored 70% or more marks in Class 12. Annual family income must not be more than ₹4 lakhs from all sources.

Rewards: ₹30,000

Deadline: December 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/TSPSS1

Felix Scholarships, University of Oxford

Aims to provide financial assistance to underprivileged Indian students and offer exposure to academic study, cultures and experiences that would contribute to the culture and welfare of their home communities.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens holding an Bachelor’s or Master’s degree from an Indian university and are willing to pursue a full-time Master’s course or D.Phil course. The applicant must not have previously studied the same course.

Rewards: Full course fees and other benefits

Deadline: January 01, 2023

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/FUO01

Swami Dayanand Education Foundation Merit-cum-Means Scholarship

An initiative to provide financial assistance to students pursuing professional courses

Eligibility: Open to candidates pursuing professional courses including Engineering, Medical, Architecture, and other undergraduate courses in Government or private Institutes in India. They must have secured 65% or above in Class 12. Annual family income must be less than ₹6 lakh per annum.

Rewards: Up to ₹50,000 per annum

Deadline: January 26, 2023

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/SDMCM4

Courtesy: buddy4study.com