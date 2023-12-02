Scholarships: December 2, 2023

December 02, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST

AICTE-Saksham Scholarship Scheme

An initiative from the All India Council for Technical Education, under the Ministry of Education.

Eligibility: Open to applicants categorised as specially abled students with a disability of not less than 40% and have been admitted to the first or second year of degree/ diploma courses through lateral entry in any of the AICTE-approved institutions in the respective year. Annual family income must be less than ₹8 lakhs

Reward: Up to ₹50,000 per annum (till course completion)

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

www.b4s.in/edge/ASSS8

Vahani Scholarship

An initiative of the Vahani Scholarship Trust to support to students from economically-challenged backgrounds continue their education.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students who are studying in Class 12, in a recognised institution, and have secured 85% or above marks in Class 11 and Class 10 board exam, and have applied for a UG degree in a recognised institution. Annual family income should be less than ₹1.5 lakhs.

Reward: Tuition fees and fixed stipend to cover expenses

Application: Online

Deadline: December 1

www.b4s.in/edge/SAV2

Technip Energies India Scholarship Programme

Technip Energies India invites applications from girls enrolled in B.Tech or B.E. Courses.

Eligibility: Open to girls from Delhi NCR (Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad), Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra who are currently enrolled in the first-year of B.E./ B.Tech. (Chemical, Electrical, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering) courses and have scored 70% or more marks in Class 12. Annual family income must not be more than ₹4 lakhs from all sources.

Reward: ₹30,000

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

www.b4s.in/edge/TSPSS4

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

