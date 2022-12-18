Scholarships: December 18, 2022

December 18, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students

HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship

Aims to provide financial assistance to help high-performing students from underprivileged backgrounds continue and complete their education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility: Indian students from Class 11 to undergraduate (general and professional). Students with Disabilities studying in Class 11-12, pursuing undergraduate courses, diploma/ITI, and vocational courses. Candidates preparing for competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, CLAT, and NIFT at a recognised coaching institution. Applicants must have obtained at least 60% marks (80% for coaching students) in the previous class or board exams (Note: No minimum marks required for Students with Disabilities). Annual family income should be below ₹6 lakhs (below ₹8 lakhs for Students with Disabilities) from all sources. Special consideration will be given to girls and students going through a crisis (loss of a parent/s, terminal illness in family).

Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

b4s.in/plus/HTPF12

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme for Sportsperson and Individuals

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is giving youngsters an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations.

Eligibility: For individuals helping others, applicants must be graduates and involved in activities like teaching a group of underprivileged children or providing sports training to them. For sportspersons, applicants must be between nine and 20 years and have represented the state/ country at the state/ national/ international level in the last 2/3 years and must be ranked within 500 nationally or within 100 at the state level. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs per annum.

Rewards: ₹75,000 per year for up to three years

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

b4s.in/plus/KSSI2

Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship

Amazon invites applications from first-year girl students from underserved and economically constrained backgrounds.

Eligibility: Indian girl students pursuing BE/BTech in Computer Science or allied branches are eligible. They must be currently studying in the first year of undergraduate programme. Annual family income is less than ₹3 lakhs. Admission must be taken through a state or national-level entrance exam.

Rewards: ₹40,000 per year until graduation and mentorship for tech careers, skill-building as well as networking opportunities, and a chance to appear for Amazon internship.

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

b4s.in/plus/AFES3

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US