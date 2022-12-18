Scholarships: December 18, 2022

December 18, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST

HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship

Aims to provide financial assistance to help high-performing students from underprivileged backgrounds continue and complete their education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility: Indian students from Class 11 to undergraduate (general and professional). Students with Disabilities studying in Class 11-12, pursuing undergraduate courses, diploma/ITI, and vocational courses. Candidates preparing for competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, CLAT, and NIFT at a recognised coaching institution. Applicants must have obtained at least 60% marks (80% for coaching students) in the previous class or board exams (Note: No minimum marks required for Students with Disabilities). Annual family income should be below ₹6 lakhs (below ₹8 lakhs for Students with Disabilities) from all sources. Special consideration will be given to girls and students going through a crisis (loss of a parent/s, terminal illness in family).

Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

b4s.in/plus/HTPF12

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme for Sportsperson and Individuals

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is giving youngsters an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations.

Eligibility: For individuals helping others, applicants must be graduates and involved in activities like teaching a group of underprivileged children or providing sports training to them. For sportspersons, applicants must be between nine and 20 years and have represented the state/ country at the state/ national/ international level in the last 2/3 years and must be ranked within 500 nationally or within 100 at the state level. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs per annum.

Rewards: ₹75,000 per year for up to three years

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

b4s.in/plus/KSSI2

Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship

Amazon invites applications from first-year girl students from underserved and economically constrained backgrounds.

Eligibility: Indian girl students pursuing BE/BTech in Computer Science or allied branches are eligible. They must be currently studying in the first year of undergraduate programme. Annual family income is less than ₹3 lakhs. Admission must be taken through a state or national-level entrance exam.

Rewards: ₹40,000 per year until graduation and mentorship for tech careers, skill-building as well as networking opportunities, and a chance to appear for Amazon internship.

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

b4s.in/plus/AFES3

Courtesy: buddy4study.com