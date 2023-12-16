ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarships: December 16, 2023

December 16, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students

OakNorth STEM Scholarship Programme

Aims to provide financial support to meritorious and underprivileged female students.

Eligibility: Girls from Haryana and Uttarakhand who have passed Class 12 and are currently pursuing graduation (any year) in STEM-related subjects from government universities/colleges who have an aggregate score of 60% or above in the Class 12 exam. Students in the second, third or fourth years must have scored at least 60% in the previous exam. Annual family income must be less than ₹6 lakhs.

Reawards: ₹30,000

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

www.b4s.in/edge/ONSS2 

Nikon Scholarship Programme

An initiative of Nikon India Private Limited to financially support students from underprivileged sections

Eligibility: Indian students who have completed Class 12 and are pursuing photography-related courses of three months or more. Annual family income should be less than ₹6 lakhs.

Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

www.b4s.in/edge/NSP10

ICTS - S.N. Bhatt Memorial Excellence Fellowship Programme

An initiative of the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (ICTS-TIFR).

Eligibility: UG and PG students studying in the third, fourth, or fifth year of a Science, Mathematics, or Engineering course.

Rewards: Stipend and accommodation for the programme’s duration

Application: Online and through post to ICTS-TIFR, Survey No. 151, Shivakote Village, Hesaraghatta Hobli, Bengaluru

Deadline: Decmeber 31

www.b4s.in/edge/TIC3 

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US