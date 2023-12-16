Scholarships: December 16, 2023

December 16, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

OakNorth STEM Scholarship Programme

Aims to provide financial support to meritorious and underprivileged female students.

Eligibility: Girls from Haryana and Uttarakhand who have passed Class 12 and are currently pursuing graduation (any year) in STEM-related subjects from government universities/colleges who have an aggregate score of 60% or above in the Class 12 exam. Students in the second, third or fourth years must have scored at least 60% in the previous exam. Annual family income must be less than ₹6 lakhs.

Reawards: ₹30,000

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

www.b4s.in/edge/ONSS2

Nikon Scholarship Programme

An initiative of Nikon India Private Limited to financially support students from underprivileged sections

Eligibility: Indian students who have completed Class 12 and are pursuing photography-related courses of three months or more. Annual family income should be less than ₹6 lakhs.

Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

www.b4s.in/edge/NSP10

ICTS - S.N. Bhatt Memorial Excellence Fellowship Programme

An initiative of the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (ICTS-TIFR).

Eligibility: UG and PG students studying in the third, fourth, or fifth year of a Science, Mathematics, or Engineering course.

Rewards: Stipend and accommodation for the programme’s duration

Application: Online and through post to ICTS-TIFR, Survey No. 151, Shivakote Village, Hesaraghatta Hobli, Bengaluru

Deadline: Decmeber 31

www.b4s.in/edge/TIC3

Courtesy: buddy4study.com