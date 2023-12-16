Scholarships: December 16, 2023

OakNorth STEM Scholarship Programme
Aims to provide financial support to meritorious and underprivileged female students.
Eligibility: Girls from Haryana and Uttarakhand who have passed Class 12 and are currently pursuing graduation (any year) in STEM-related subjects from government universities/colleges who have an aggregate score of 60% or above in the Class 12 exam. Students in the second, third or fourth years must have scored at least 60% in the previous exam. Annual family income must be less than ₹6 lakhs.
Reawards: ₹30,000
Application: Online
Deadline: December 31
Nikon Scholarship Programme
An initiative of Nikon India Private Limited to financially support students from underprivileged sections
Eligibility: Indian students who have completed Class 12 and are pursuing photography-related courses of three months or more. Annual family income should be less than ₹6 lakhs.
Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh
Application: Online
Deadline: December 31
ICTS - S.N. Bhatt Memorial Excellence Fellowship Programme
An initiative of the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (ICTS-TIFR).
Eligibility: UG and PG students studying in the third, fourth, or fifth year of a Science, Mathematics, or Engineering course.
Rewards: Stipend and accommodation for the programme’s duration
Application: Online and through post to ICTS-TIFR, Survey No. 151, Shivakote Village, Hesaraghatta Hobli, Bengaluru
Deadline: Decmeber 31
